Nigeria: 240 Tennis Players Enter for 2019 Lagos Open Championships

At least 240 players across 57 countries of the world have signified their interest to be part of this year's Lagos Open Tennis Championship according to a statement issued by the organisers on Tuesday.

The 2019 Lagos Open Tennis is scheduled to hold at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, from October 7 to 20, 2019.

The Lagos Open, before the 2018 edition, was known as the Governor's Cup Lagos Tennis.

It has been organised annually to celebrate the sitting Executive Governor of Lagos State since the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This year, the 19th edition will be the first in the government of Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The 240 players, according to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) consists of 133 who will compete in the men's singles and doubles events.

About 107 players will play in the women's singles and doubles during the ITF World Tour in Lagos, one of the emerging megacities of the world.

Twenty-eight-year-old Japanese Shuichi Sekiguchi is the highest-ranked player in the men's category.

He is ranked 286 on the ATP world ranking, followed by Tunisian Skander Mansouri who is on number 341 and French Tom Jomby (404).

Jomby is a regular face in the Lagos Open as well as compatriot Calvin Hemery (561). Zimbabwe's Benjamin Lock (471) and Takanyi Garanganga (623) are making a return to Lagos.

The highest-ranked Nigerian male player in this year's competition is Joseph Ubon, who is ranked 1537. He is followed by Sylvester Emmanuel (1897).

Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone is leading the women's players to the 19th Lagos Open Tennis.

She is 161 on WTA world ranking, followed by Aleksandrina Naydenova from Bulgaria (218) and Amandine Hesse from France (236) making the top three.

A good number of the women players are returning to Lagos this year.

They include Valeriya Strakhova (384) from Ukraine, Julia Terziyska (427) from Bulgaria (427), Austrian Melanie Klaffner (612) and American Alexandra Riley (1126), Israeli Ester Masuri and Nigerian-born American Adesuwa Osabuohien

Some of the registered Nigerian women players are Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre, Sarah Adegoke, Blessing Anuna, Aanu Ayegbusi, and Blessing Samuel.

Some of the countries from where the players will be coming to Lagos include USA, France, Britain, Canada, Russia, Australia, Austria, Mexico, Germany, Ukraine, India, Italy, Japan, China, Portugal, Spain, Brazil, Argentina.

A total prize cash of $100,000 is at stake in the two weeks event.