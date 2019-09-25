Nigerian Lawmaker Elected Vice-Chairperson Commonwealth Women in Parliament

A female House of Representatives member from Nigeria, Zainab Gimba, has been elected the vice-chairperson of the Commonwealth Women in Parliament (CWP) International in Kampala, Uganda.

The CWP is holding its 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala.

Mrs Gimba, a former university don and first time member from Borno State, was a few weeks ago elected the African Regional chairperson of the CWP during the women parliamentary body's annual general meeting in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Mrs Gimba's emergence as vice-chair of CWP African Region qualifies her to represent the continent at the CWP International meetings as a member.

At the opening of the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Kampala, an election was conducted for the officials of CWP-International.

Mrs Gimba was able to lobby some of the female parliamentarians who voted her as the vice-chairperson of their assembly.

Elated

Confirming the development to PREMIUM TIMES on the phone, Mrs Gimba, who now doubles as the Chairperson of CWP Africa and vice-chairperson CWP International, said she "owes every gratitude to God and appreciation to my colleagues both in Africa".

"Just recently, I won the seat of the chairperson commonwealth women parliamentarians (CWP) African Region during the Zanzibar, Tanzania annual general meeting," she said.

She said in Kampala, "four out of the seven regional members voted for me, and that is significantly amazing."

Mrs Gimba said a Pakistani parliamentarian, Shandana Gulzar Khan, won the seat as the Chairperson of the CWP International.

Ms Khan replaces Malaysia's Dato Noraini who has been CWP Chairperson since 2016.

The Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is expected to deliver a speech at the Opening of the CWP International conference today.

Profile

Rep Gimba is the only female House of Representatives member from Borno.

During the primary elections that led to her emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in October last year, Mrs Gimba who now represents Banki, Ngala Kala-Balge federal constituency stood her ground against the alleged imposition of the incumbent.

As a result, she was reportedly beaten up, harassed and teargassed by both thugs and security operatives deployed to ensure her defeat.

But the delegates stood by her and she eventually clinched the ticket.

CWP

The Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) was established in 1989 by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) as a network for women Members of Parliament to advocate for representation and maintenance of gender equality.

The CWP provides means of building the capacity of women parliamentarians, enhancing awareness s and encouraging the inclusion of gender perspective in different aspects.