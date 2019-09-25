Uganda: Rain Destroys 500 Households in Namutumba

A downpour characterised by hailstones has displaced about 500 households and left thousands of people homeless across eight parishes in Namutumba District.

The affected parishes include Budunda, Mpumiro, Nalubabwe, Kizuba, Nakawano, Namuseno, Nawandagala and Buyoboya, all in Bulange Sub-county.

The heavy rain, which reportedly started at about 6am on Sunday and lasted for more than three hours, killed livestock and destroyed crops.

Mr Mwammad Mubale, a resident of Buyoboya, on Monday said the affected families were seeking shelter in churches and schools.

"Schools have been forced to close as the affected families sleep in classes as they wait to renovate their houses which were razed by wind," Mr Mubale said.

Mr Bumali Muyinda, a resident of Budunda, attributed the destruction to increased deforestation.

"Although the wind was heavy, there were no trees to stop it," he said. Mr Saleh Kumbuga, the district chairperson, warned of food shortage.

"Time for planting has elapsed and it is now time for weeding. I appeal to government to help people with iron sheets and seeds for tree planting which will in future act as windbreakers," he said.

Early this year, a hailstorm blew off roofs of about 40 houses and destroyed hundreds of acres of crops in the district.

The hailstorm hit 20 villages, including Isegero A and B, Ndikitwamaila, Namukoge, Busene, Nabikenge, Bakudumira, Nawampiti, Kibaale and Kivule

In a related development, a storm blew off the roof of St Mathew Eucharistic Centre in Maracha District early this month.

"It has been difficult for Christians to worship God in a decent manner. It was not something we were prepared for. It is our prayer and request as the parish and Christian community to all people of goodwill to give generously towards renovation of this house of God," Fr Patrick Mawa, the parish priest of Offude Catholic Parish under which Ombiabura Eucharistic Centre falls, said.

Mr Joel Ofeku, the chapel finance, planning and development chairperson, said about 32 people have made pledges amounting to more than Shs1.3 million to support the renovation.