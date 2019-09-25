Uganda: Cipla Recalls 20,000 Hepatitis B Drugs

The Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Ltd (CiplaQCIL), a pharmaceutical company in Uganda, has recalled at least 20,000 Hepatitis B doses from the market after they discovered a problem with packaging.

What Cipla has called 'voluntary' recall has, however, enraged people living with Hepatitis B under their body- the National Organisation for People Living with Hepatitis B (NOPLHB), as Cipla officials sought to calm the tempers.

There are also fears that some chronic Hepatitis B patients on life time treatment risk suffering severe liver complications and even death following the withdraw of [free] Hepatitis B drugs from the market.

The drugs are supplied to public health facilities by National Medical Stores (NMS).

In public facilities, NOPLHB get vaccines at no cost yet in private facility, a pack of the Texavir drugs costs between Shs25,000 to Shs35, 000 depending on the place.

Daily Monitor understands that Cipla withdrew Texavir, a tenofovir based drug on the market in July, citing inconsistency in the closure system of the packaging material.

The company explained that it conducted a recall of the Hepatitis B batch of medicines due to a suspected inconsistency in the closure system of the packaging material of the Texavir batch and not due to concerns on its efficacy.

Mr Nevin Bradford, the CiplaQCIL chief executive officer, yesterday said, the recall was voluntary, part of quality management systems for medicines and is an international practice required of every drug manufacturer as per good manufacturing practices (GMP).

"Upon the recall, additional tests were carried out to establish any potential impact of this inconsistency on the patient safety and no impact on the patient safety has been established," Mr Bradford said.

Mr Bradford also promised that replacement of the recalled stock of tenofovir, [a hepatitis B virus reverse transcriptase inhibitor] is in-process and expected by the beginning of next month and those drugs that were withdrawn from the market would be destroyed.

But Mr Kenneth Kabagambe, the founding executive director for NOPLHB, said currently, people living with Hepatitis B cannot refill from any of the public health facilities in the country supplied by the company.

"Of course there are people going for days [without taking the drugs]. Unless you are buying from the private pharmacies. As an organisation we don't have money and our hands are tied," Mr Kabagambe said.

Dr Emmanuel Seremba, a specialist in treating Hepatitis B at Mulago Referral Hospital, said the effect of withdrawing from the drugs in a couple of days or weeks may be hard to determine but sometimes it may lead to aggressive or severe liver diseases in some people.

About hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and can cause both acute and chronic disease. When a person is first infected with the Hepatitis B virus, it is called an acute infection but this becomes a chronic infection if one is unable to get rid of the virus after six months.

Unlike acute Hepatitis B infection whose symptoms resolve over weeks to months and the patient is cured of the infection, chronic Hepatitis B is not curable but can be managed.