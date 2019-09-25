Mozambique: Nyusi Demands Vigorous Action Against Insurgents

25 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, speaking in his capacity of Commander-in-Chief of the defence and security forces, on Tuesday demanded more vigorous efforts from the army (FADM) in the fight against terrorist groups in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The insurgents, believed to be inspired by Islamic fundamentalism, launched their military campaign in October 2017. Since then perhaps as many as 300 people have died in their murderous attacks against villages in the northern districts of Cabo Delgado, and thousands of homes have gone up in flames.

There have been repeated claims that the military have the situation under control, but the attacks continue. On Monday night insurgents killed at least a dozen people in the Mbau administrative post of Mocimboa da Praia district, and burnt down houses, shops and the local offices of the ruling Frelimo Party.

At a ceremony in Maputo, where senior FADM officers presented their greetings to Nyusi, as part of the celebrations of the 55th anniversary of the launching of the armed struggle for Mozambican independence, on 25 September 1964, the President stressed how serious the situation in Cabo Delgado had become.

He demanded more energetic action from the FADM, even if that meant that troops had to be retrained in order to deal with the problem.

"We need to concentrate against these attacks", he said. "It is already late to deal with this matter. If necessary, go back to training".

"We don't want politicisation of the armed forces", he added. "We want them to work on the basis of competence and command. The commanders must be in the right place to solve this problem".

"We want your courage in fighting this evil", Nyusi stressed. "Our cause is noble and just, and we should not allow ourselves to be shaken by these macabre acts".

It was urgent to restore effective and sustainable peace throughout the country, he added, as the essential condition for development.

Nyusi also insisted that insurgents captured by the government forces should be presented to the public as evidence that the FADM is taking complaints from the population seriously. "You must present those people whom you catch, because sometime the people think you are not doing anything on the ground", he said.

He promised that the government will give full support to the FADM "to halt this wave of deliberate murders. We must give these criminals the answer they deserve".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Families of Ethiopian Crash Victims Urged to Accept Compensation
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.