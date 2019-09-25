Mozambique: Frelimo Promises Bridge Over Incomati

25 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Magude (Mozambique), 25 Sep (AIM) - Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party promised on Tuesday that, if it wins the general elections scheduled for 15 October, its government will build a new bridge over the Incomati river in Magude district, in Maputo province.

Speaking at an election rally in the Magude neighbourhood of Mawandla 2, the Frelimo candidate for governor of Maputo province, Julio Parruque, said "We want to continue developing the country over the next five years. We don't want to waste any more time. Time was already wasted during the war".

He added that he intends to end the dispute between people and livestock for access to water in Magude, by opening more wells and boreholes in the district. "Frelimo intends to install multi-use systems, in order to make water available to the public, and also to provide drinking water for their animals", Parruque said.

He also promised that, if he becomes governor, the provincial government will fight against stock theft, and organise a census of livestock. "We want to increase assistance for cattle breeders, so as to guarantee that Magude becomes a leader in the export of beef", Parruque declared.

"Let all come out and vote en masse on 15 October to ensure that this happens", he urged.

Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

