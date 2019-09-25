Mozambique: Frelimo Promises Bridge Over Incomati

Maputo — Magude (Mozambique), 25 Sep (AIM) - Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party promised on Tuesday that, if it wins the general elections scheduled for 15 October, its government will build a new bridge over the Incomati river in Magude district, in Maputo province.

Speaking at an election rally in the Magude neighbourhood of Mawandla 2, the Frelimo candidate for governor of Maputo province, Julio Parruque, said "We want to continue developing the country over the next five years. We don't want to waste any more time. Time was already wasted during the war".

He added that he intends to end the dispute between people and livestock for access to water in Magude, by opening more wells and boreholes in the district. "Frelimo intends to install multi-use systems, in order to make water available to the public, and also to provide drinking water for their animals", Parruque said.

He also promised that, if he becomes governor, the provincial government will fight against stock theft, and organise a census of livestock. "We want to increase assistance for cattle breeders, so as to guarantee that Magude becomes a leader in the export of beef", Parruque declared.

"Let all come out and vote en masse on 15 October to ensure that this happens", he urged.