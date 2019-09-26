Malawi: DPP Cadets Hack Activist Mayaya in Arsenal Jersey, Abducts Anti-Ansah Protesters

DPP supporters marching from Comesa Hall heading towards the Blantyre CBD after police dispersed HRDC demonstrators.

Human rights activist Billy Mayaya has been rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital after he was severely hacked in the head by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets who are also accused of abducting some protesters in the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) demonstrations.

HRDC organised were marching to petition Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) Electoral Commissions Forum (ECF) delegates meeting in Blantyre.

Mayaya, who was one of the leaders of the anti-Jane Ansah protesters on Wednesday in Blantyre, was hacked in the head.

Reverend Macdonald Sembereka of HRDC confirmed that Mayaya was severely hacked by DPP cadets.

"Mayaya was rounded up by DPP cadets, they brutally attacked him. They hacked him three places including his head and is battling for his life at the hospital," said Semberaka on Times Radio.

The notorious DPP cadets emerged from the Trade Fair Grounds premises and ambushed the unsuspecting protesters who had set off from Kamuzu Upper Stadium for Mount Soche Hotel.

At the Trade Fair Grounds, the cadets, clad in DPP regalia, fought the protesters and threw stones, an attack which has led to the abduction of the unknown number of protesters.

As if that was not enough, the Malawi police joined the cadets and started pursuing the protesters up to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and threw tear-gas right away in the hospital.

Clinicians said the teargas has negatively affected patients in the children ward.

Conspicuously missing were Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition leadership went to the nearby military camp for assistance.

Homeland Security minister who is also the DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said he was not aware of the incident in Blantyre and could not comment.