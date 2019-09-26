Malawi: DPP Cadets Hack Activist Mayaya in Arsenal Jersey, Abducts Anti-Ansah Protesters

Photo: nyasa times
DPP supporters marching from Comesa Hall heading towards the Blantyre CBD after police dispersed HRDC demonstrators.
25 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Human rights activist Billy Mayaya has been rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital after he was severely hacked in the head by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets who are also accused of abducting some protesters in the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) demonstrations.

HRDC organised were marching to petition Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) Electoral Commissions Forum (ECF) delegates meeting in Blantyre.

Mayaya, who was one of the leaders of the anti-Jane Ansah protesters on Wednesday in Blantyre, was hacked in the head.

Reverend Macdonald Sembereka of HRDC confirmed that Mayaya was severely hacked by DPP cadets.

"Mayaya was rounded up by DPP cadets, they brutally attacked him. They hacked him three places including his head and is battling for his life at the hospital," said Semberaka on Times Radio.

The notorious DPP cadets emerged from the Trade Fair Grounds premises and ambushed the unsuspecting protesters who had set off from Kamuzu Upper Stadium for Mount Soche Hotel.

At the Trade Fair Grounds, the cadets, clad in DPP regalia, fought the protesters and threw stones, an attack which has led to the abduction of the unknown number of protesters.

As if that was not enough, the Malawi police joined the cadets and started pursuing the protesters up to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and threw tear-gas right away in the hospital.

Clinicians said the teargas has negatively affected patients in the children ward.

Conspicuously missing were Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition leadership went to the nearby military camp for assistance.

Homeland Security minister who is also the DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said he was not aware of the incident in Blantyre and could not comment.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

More on This
Malawi Govt Supporters in Violent Clash With Protesters
New Twist To Malawi Protests As Rights Group Makes Fresh Demands
Election Protests are Impacting Malawi Tourism Sector - Govt
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.