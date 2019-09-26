Zimbabwe: I Miss Tytan - Olinda

In a recurring matter, United Kingdom-based socialite and businesswomen, Olinda Chapel has openly admitted to missing being with her estranged husband and musician Njabulo "Tytan" Nkomo.

Although she deleted the post just a few minutes after posting it on Instagram, the embattled 36-year-old said it is only normal for her to feel that way like anyone else who has been in love before.

"Just one of those days I miss us 😔. and it's normal, anyone that's ever been in love will understand," she wrote before declaring her undying love for the Bho singer with the hashtags #truth #honest #moyomuti #loveofmylife #heartonmysleeve

The couple ended their year-old marriage in August with Tytan citing domestic abuse and a cocktail of unspecified events that occurred in July as the driving force to their breakdown.

They share a daughter Nandi together.