South Africa: 5,270 Jobs On Chopping Block As Sibanye Restructures Marikana

Photo: Sibanya-Stillwater
Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein mine (file photo)
26 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Sibanye-Stillwater has informed trade unions it aims to cut up to 5,270 jobs at its Marikana operations, which were once part of Lonmin. If Sibanye had not acquired Lonmin, more than 20,000 jobs would have been at risk.

Back in December 2017, when diversified precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater announced its intention to acquire Lonmin, about 12,600 jobs looked likely to be shed at the troubled platinum producer. A further 900 jobs would probably go because of duplications arising from the merger. On 10 June 2019, the merger was concluded, with conditions that included no forced retrenchments for at least six months.

That deadline expires in December and Sibanye on Wednesday 25 September informed unions of its intention to cut up to 5,270 jobs at the Marikana unit.

There will be a mandatory 60 days of consultations, which can be extended for a month, then the restructuring can go ahead. Nothing is set in stone and some of the jobs could be saved - with workers transferred to other units, for example - but shafts will close at Marikana as they have reached the end of their reserves.

"It's possible that there will be fewer job losses. We will see how...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Sibanye Mine Rings Changes, Thousands of Jobs on Chopping Block
Sibanye-Stillwater Mineworker Death Toll is Unprecedented - CEO
Union Ready to Fight Retrenchments at South African Gold Mine
Signed, Sealed, Delivered - Sibanye, Lonmin Conclude Merger
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Company
Labour
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.