Zimbabwe: Sanctions an Attack on Human Rights - President

26 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

New York — President Mnangagwa has said illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West have slowed down the country's development and constitute an attack on human rights of the people of the southern African nation.

The Head of State said this here during his address to the 74th United Nations General Assembly meeting. He applauded Southern Africa for standing by Zimbabwe in calling for the unconditional removal of the two-decade embargo.

"These sanctions constitute a denial of the human rights of the people of Zimbabwe to develop and improvement of their quality of life.

"Furthermore, sanctions are slowing down on progress, inhibiting our economic recovery and punishing the poorest of the poor," he said.

The President called on the United Nations to assert its authority and honour its principles by reining in on countries that imposed the sanctions.

He said countries that practiced racism and unfairness must be challenged.

"As United Nations let us boldly honour the principles of our Charter. The wrong of the world must be set right. Unfair practices must be challenged just like racism and all forms of oppression by man must be opposed and rejected," said President Mnangagwa.

