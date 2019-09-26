South Africa: Read My Lips - Spanking a Child Is No Longer Allowed. Period

26 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

There has been an outburst of parental rage on social media following a Constitutional Court ruling outlawing corporal punishment in the home. This indignation is misplaced and misguided.

Even after the Constitutional Court decision on corporal chastisement as a form of child discipline, the following still remains the dominant narrative, particularly among adults: hitting adults is called assault, hitting animals is called cruelty, hitting children is "for their own good".

You needed to go online and read tweets and social media posts to realise that South African children are under attack from their parents and other adults.

Tweets included: "#ConCourt this ruling just made the lives of black children a whole lot harder"; "Hamba uyohlala noMogoengMogoeng eConstitutional Court" (loosely translated: Go stay with Mogoeng Mogoeng at the Constitutional Court); "Start building prisons and houses for kids, and find people who will take care of them without spanking them because 95% of South Africans won't just sit and watch kids being disrespectful"; "95% of SA will be in prison #ConCourtRuling".

More interesting is that many people seem to have forgotten that the Constitutional Court did not issue a blanket order outlawing all forms of discipline. Not many people are discussing alternative...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

