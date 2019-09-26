South Africa: Ben Turok Relives His Days of Fighting Against Apartheid

Ben Turok -- 92 years old, anti-apartheid activist, former Member of Parliament, in exile for 20 years -- spent an afternoon at the Tshisimani Centre for Activist Education speaking to about 30 people on the history of the ANC, and what it was like going into exile.

Ben Turok began his storytelling session by telling the audience about the ANC's Defiance Campaign in the 1950s and continued the tale up until liberation in 1994.

"I am going to go through 50 years (of anti-apartheid activism) and I'm going to try to deal with critical moments," said Turok.

"The Defiance Campaign was about defying unjust laws. Small groups of people, who were mostly black people, would sit on benches marked European or go on to trains designated for white people " said Turok.

Turok spoke about the "ups and downs of the revolution" -- from him and his comrades trying and failing to make bombs, to organising the Defiance Campaign and having to go into exile.

"A comrade of mine who was an art lecturer started making a bomb in his garage out of all kinds of chemicals that he bought from various pharmacies, and he made some kind of bomb;...