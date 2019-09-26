South Africa: Prasa's Fake 'Dr' Mthimkhulu Doctored His Own CV and Raked in Millions

26 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sikonathi Mantshantsha

His first name is Mshushisi, "the prosecutor". And on April Fool's day in 2010 he was hired on a fraudulent curriculum vitae, for 63 months got paid more than R15-million, and incurred hundreds of millions of rand in losses on trains that could never be used on South Africa's railway infrastructure.

This week's high court judgment ordering Mshushisi Daniel Mthimkhulu to pay the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) R5,771,854.39 (R5.7-million) in damages, resulting from his employment in an executive position based on his fabricated CV, is a rare but necessary legal remedy to curb corruption, particularly at state-owned entities.

The judgment sets an important precedent in dealing with corrupt state officials in the future, hitting them where it hurts most, in their pockets. Other fraudsters should sleep with one eye open.

Mthimkhulu's story goes back to 1 April 2010, the day he was promoted to be Prasa's executive in charge of engineering services. That made him the rail operator's head engineer. The position required, as a minimum, an engineering diploma or degree.

In his CV Mthimkhulu claimed he had obtained a national diploma in mechanical engineering from the Vaal University of Technology and from Wits University he had...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

