Africa: How Climate Crisis Affects Education in South Africa

analysis

In many countries, young people are at the forefront of climate action, and South Africa is no exception. But it is important to consider how the country's schools and its learners are already being affected by climate change.

By Climate Change and Heat-Health Study Group

On 20 September 2019, millions of people participated in the global #ClimateStrike action - the culmination of protest that began with the School Strikes for the Climate initiative, led by Swedish teenager, Greta Thunberg.

Young people have boycotted school, blocked traffic, protested at parliaments, and targeted polluting companies because they recognise that the wreckage induced by global warming has reached a critical point. Even with the caps envisaged by the Paris Accord, greenhouse gas emissions may already be too high to avoid a catastrophic tipping point.

South Africa's long history of youth activism for democracy, including school boycotts and youth marches, reminds us how such activism can be crucial for inspiring adults who may have become demoralised by the seeming intractability of victory. With the stakes being so high in the fight against ecocide, the energy and idealism of youth is needed more than ever before.

As climate protest action continues to unfold around the...