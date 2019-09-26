South Africa: Top Rhino Rancher Running Out of Options After Property Auction Flop

analysis

John Hume, owner of the world's largest private rhino population, put his Mpumalanga nature estate up for auction in a bid to raise badly needed cash to maintain his herd. The auction was a flop and time may not be on his side, raising an unusual question: what to do with more than 1,700 white rhinos?

John Hume, a proud owner of more than 1,700 white rhinos, put his 6,600ha Mauricedale Nature Estate, south of the Kruger National Park, up for sale. Hume, who for more than two decades has built up the world's largest privately-owned population of rhinos, says he needs to raise capital to maintain his breeding operation. But the auction on Wednesday 25 September was a flop, with no bids received - perhaps no surprise in the current economic climate - so he is back at the drawing board.

"We have to put our thinking caps on," Hume told Business Maverick. "The estate has been stuck in drought for four years so we could schedule another auction for March or April when, hopefully, weather permitting, the property will look more vibrant."

Hume, who made a fortune in real estate and hotels before pursuing his pachyderm passion, said...