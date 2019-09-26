South Africa: Cape Town Teen Climate Activist Aykkha Melithafa Takes Drought to the UN

analysis

17-year-old Ayakha Melithafa from Eerste River in Cape Town joined Greta Thunberg and 14 other climate activists from around the world in signing a legal complaint with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child on 23 September. Daily Maverick interviewed the young climate activist representing South Africa on an international stage.

"We do need more people of colour in the fight against climate change," Melithafa told Daily Maverick two days after her story was included in a 100-page legal document holding high-carbon economies accountable for abusing the rights of children.

The indicted countries include Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany and Turkey. Notably missing is the world's largest polluter and contributor to global warming, as well as the only country that has not ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child - the United States.

A Grade 11 student at the Centre of Science and Technology in Khayelitsha, Melithafa became vocal about climate justice when in 2018 she joined Project 90 by 2030, an NGO working to cut the country's carbon emissions by 90% by 2030.

After representatives from the African Climate Alliance, a pan-African climate justice group that organised Cape Town's #ClimateStrike last week, came to...