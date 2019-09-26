South Africa: When Harry and Meghan Met SA - Media Loses the Plot Royally Over a Visit

26 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Reminder: South Africa is no longer a British colony. But it was hard to tell that from the collective ululation from the media that has accompanied Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to our shores.

Let's get one thing clear from the start. If you're going to express craven enthusiasm for any members of the British royal family, you could do a lot worse than Harry and Meghan. Literally: a lot worse.

There's Princess Michael of Kent, for instance, who wore a piece of "blackamoor" jewellery to the Queen's Christmas luncheon in 2017, and who previously defended herself against claims of racism with a Rachel Dolezal-style anecdote which raises more questions than it answers -- namely: "I even pretended years ago to be an African, a half-caste African, but because of my light eyes I did not get away with it, but I dyed my hair black".

There's Prince Andrew, who enjoyed a close friendship with deceased US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and who has frantically denied allegations that he had sex with at least one of Epstein's underage victims.

Sure, Harry hasn't always seemed the mature and apparently sincerely decent human he is today. There were reported comments about "Pakis"...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

