South Africa: Why South Africa Is a Climate Crisis Criminal

26 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Politically Aweh

Politically Aweh, in partnership with EU co-funded Action 24 (Active Citizens for Responsive Legislatures), looks at why South Africa is setting all the wrong records for carbon emissions - and what the government is doing about it.

In this episode, part 2 of 3 of Politically Aweh's climate change mini-series, we look at South Africa's growing reputation as a climate bad guy: worst carbon emitter in Africa, one of the highest per capita in the world, worst carbon emission single-point source in the world and some of the worst air quality in the world in Mpumalanga.

Although we all bear some responsibility, the overwhelming problem lies in the country's historical dependence on coal - and just two companies are to blame for more than half of our emissions: Eskom and Sasol.

Meanwhile, the South African government under President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be a veritable contradiction when it comes to the climate crisis, both acknowledging climate change as an "urgent" threat and backing fossil fuels to hell and back.

But time is running out. As Goldman Environmental prize winner and activist Makoma Lekalakala pointed out in an interview with host Zipho Majova, what we need now is "the political will...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

