Kenya: President Kenyatta Meets His Somalia and Djibouti Counterparts in New York

New York — President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday evening held separate meetings with his Somalia and Djibouti counterparts Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Ismail Omar Guelleh respectively.

The meetings held on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York were convened by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt who is the current Chairman of the African Union.

During the meetings, the African leaders discussed matters of mutual interest to the sister nations and the African continent as a whole.

President Kenyatta welcomed and thanked President El-Sisi for the meetings saying Kenya has always advocated for negotiations and will continue to push for dialogue in the spirit of maintaining cohesion of the African continent.