Rwanda Gets $20 Million Boost for Universal Access to Clean Water

25 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

Rwanda and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) Wednesday signed an agreement for additional financing for water supply and sanitation programme.

The funding, worth $20 million, is an addition to the $17-million loan that the OPEC Fund gave to Rwanda in March last year.

Under the programme being financed, Rwanda aims to improve water and sanitation infrastructure in Kigali and the six satellite cities and contain waterborne diseases as well as related healthcare costs.

It is envisaged to improve living standards for nearly 1.6 million people, in line with the country's development and poverty reduction strategy, which seeks to scale-up investments in reliable, affordable and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

The OFID has in the past approved more than $182 million in public sector lending to Rwanda across a wide range of sectors including energy, transport and agriculture.

Private sector funding of $25 million was also extended to the Bank of Kigali to expand lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

Rwanda has also benefited from OFID's regional and national grants for emergency assistance, agricultural research, HIV/AIDS programmes and polio eradication.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Environment
Water
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.