Rwanda: First Group of Refugees From Libya Arrives in Rwanda On Thursday

25 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The first group of African refugees and asylum-seekers from Libya will arrive in Rwanda on Thursday, September 26, the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management has said.

The 75 evacuees will arrive aboard a chartered plane in evening hours, according to Olivier Kayumba, the Permanent Secretary at the ministry.

They are part of the 500 refugees and asylum-seekers set to be airlifted from Libya to Rwanda in the coming weeks under a Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this month between the Rwandan government, African Union Commission, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The government has already approved the list of the 75 imminent arrivals.

Their exit visas and transportation has been by processed by UNHCR.

On arrival, the refugees will be transferred to an emergency transit mechanism in Bugesera District, Gashora Reception Centre, an hour's drive from the City of Kigali.

The centre, which has previously hosted Burundian refugees before they were relocated to other sites, has lately been receiving a facelift and workers putting final touches to the facility when The New Times visited on Tuesday.

Rwanda first made the commitment to host refugees from Libya in 2017 following damning revelations that tens of thousands of people from across Africa were not only stranded in the northern African country after their failed bid to reach Europe but many of them were being subjected to slavery.

Media reports indicated that the refugees were openly being sold in modern-day slave markets in Libya.

The evacuations are voluntary.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
External Relations
Conflict
International Organisations
Refugees
North Africa
Libya
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.