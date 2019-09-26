Tanzania: Why I Want Presidential Term Limit Scrapped in Tanzania - Mgoya

25 September 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By The Citizen

A Tanzanian has said he wants the presidential term limit scrapped so that President John Magufuli can remain in office longer.

Mr Dezydelius Patrick Mgoya said President Magufuli has made the country better.

"I thought, how radically would our country change if a man like Magufuli had a chance to lead for more than 10 years? Because, really, if it were not for his performance where would this idea even come from? I personally wish that his term in office is extended," he said.

In April this year, President Magufuli reiterated his position against extending his term beyond the constitutional limit.

According to the Tanzanian Constitution, a president can serve a maximum of two terms. Each term is five years.

Mr Mgoya drew public attention early September when he filed a constitutional petition in the High Court in Dar es Salaam challenging the presidential term limits.

He said he is optimistic that he will get a favourable ruling.

"It will be a historic decision," he told The Citizen in an interview.

In the petition, Mr Mgoya says barring anyone from standing for office as long as it is within their right should be declared illegal. "The right to vote and be voted for are the people's basic rights that should not be infringed on. Setting a term limit is nothing other than infringing on these rights."

Mr Mgoya denied claims that he is being used to advance political interests.

"Those are mere malicious rumours," he said, adding that he hopes more people will support his petition.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.