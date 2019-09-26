South Africa: NHI Is a Long-Term Measure

26 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Popo Maja

It is seldom a news day passes in which National Health Insurance (NHI) is not reported on, debated or discussed. Here, the National Health Department attempts to offer more clarity on the plan and timelines by posing some of the questions being asked and offering answers.

It will not be easy for members of the public to visualise National Health Insurance (NHI) until it is being implemented. There is increasing inequity around the world, with the richest 1% of the population now owning half of the world's wealth. Life expectancy in the poorest countries of the world is appreciably lower than in the wealthiest and living in areas blighted by poverty can mean a shorter lifespan and a lost future. The disparity is observed between countries and between different communities within countries, with the most vulnerable, marginalised and stigmatised being left behind.

Certain things must be said and said very categorically. Do you believe health is a human right and that all human beings should be able to fulfil their potential in dignity and equality in a healthy environment? Do you believe women should not die while giving birth? Do you believe children should not die from preventable deaths? Do...

