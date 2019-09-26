Nigeria: 6-Year-Old Nigerian Student Emerges Africa's Youngest Microsoft Specialist

26 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Juliet Umeh

A six-year-old Nigerian student, Master Damilare Akano has emerged Africa's youngest Microsoft Specialist in the Certiport international certification examination.

Akano alongside 200 other students participated in a month-long summer camp tagged: 'Nextgen IT Experts' organised by a Learning Systems Institute, New Horizons in Lagos recently.

The pupils were trained in various information and communication technology, ICT, courses like Microsoft, Multimedia, Robotics Engineering, Drone Technology, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Coding, among others.

He came top in the Microsoft Office PowerPoint 2016 examinations with a score of 871 out of 1000 points. He was followed by a 10-year-old Masters Toluwalese Kwaku and eight-year-old Master Kolawole Akano, who scored 825 and 800 respectively. Three of them are pupils of Scholar Crest International, Omole, Lagos.

Managing Director of New Horizons, Mr Tim Akano, said the achievement of the six-year-old Damilare as Africa's 2019 youngest Microsoft Certified Office Specialist did not come as a surprise, but bears testimony to excellence which New Horizons is known.

He said in the last 14 years, the company has strived to solve one of the major problems confronting corporate Nigeria like shortage of ICT professionals.

He was happy to announce that over 75 per cent of those who work in ICT departments of corporate Nigeria today passed through New Horizons' training either in the institute's partnering universities or training centres.

