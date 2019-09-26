Tanzania: Rose Muhando Melts Hearts With New Song Dedicated to Uhuru and Kenyans

26 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Mary Wangari

Tanzanian gospel singer Rose Muhando has melted the hearts of Kenyans after releasing a new song to thank Kenyans for their unconditional love and support during her tumultuous recent past.

In the song, which was posted on YouTube channel on Tuesday, September 24, Muhando thanks the nation of Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta for standing with her.

In the mellifluous Swahili track Muhando also prays to God to prosper and enlarge boundaries for President Kenyatta and protect Kenyan borders.

"Uhuru may your gates prosper, may your gates be protected forever. President Uhuru, may God bless your country. Kenya be uplifted," goes one line in the song.

The Nibebe hitmaker also has words of gratitude for the nation of Kenya.

"You opened your doors to me, you received me in your arms. You had compassion on me, may your gates prosper. You helped me, I have nothing to give to you, I have no wealth, I have no power," she sings.

VIRAL VIDEO

In November 2018, Muhando made headlines with a viral video of her being 'exorcised' of demons by controversial Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Center.

The veteran musician sought refuge in Kenya where she has been residing with her fellow gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa during her ailment.

The track, which undoubtedly will be massively played in Kenyan's public functions, is the second song after the Walionicheka which she featured controversial Kenyan gospel artiste Ringtone.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

