Tanzania: Shilling Recoups After Three Weeks Depreciation

THE shilling is trying to recoup its lost balance against the US dollar after three weeks of slight depreciation.

The shilling opened the week, on Monday, trading at par with the dollar at 2,310/-.

However, on week-to-week basis, the local currency lost 14 point in percentages in seven days ending last Friday.

CRDB, the largest bank in terms of balance sheet, said in its Financial Market Highlights yesterday that the pair, shilling and dollar,begun trading at the same levels as they were during the previous week.

"Low levels of volatility continue to be experienced through the local FX [forex] market. With the greenback enjoying stable levels against the shilling," CRDB said.

Orbit Securities, leading stock brokerage firm, said shilling depreciated slight from 2,300/74 to 2,300/88 in seven days ending last Friday on weighted average basis.

"... The shilling depreciated for the third consecutive week, losing 14 pips during the week," Orbit said in its weekly Market Synopsis.

The Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM), decelerated during the third week of this month, reporting the slowest week of the month.

The IFEM saw total transactions slowed down by 61 per cent week on week to record a total of 21.42 million US dollars compared to 54.48 million US dollars.

Globally, the US dollar gained modestly against its major rivals in late trading on Monday as market participants digested a slew of economic data.

Flash US manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), registered 51.0 in September, up from 50.3 in August, hitting a five-month high, London-based global information provider IHS Market reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted IHS Market Flash US services PMI Business Activity Index posted 50.9 in September, up slightly from 50.7 in August but still one of the lowest readings seen over the past three-and-a-half years.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.09 percent at 98.6078 in late trading.