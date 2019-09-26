Tanzania: Support Initiatives to Improve Education-Shein

PARENTS and members of the public have been urged to show support to on-going government initiatives to improve education in the country.

"As we implement free education policy which was first introduced by the late Abeid Amani Karume, we need public support, simply by ensuring that children attend school and get proper care at home," said President Ali Mohamed Shein in a speech read on his behalf by Second Vice President, Ambassador, Seif Ali Iddi at the climax of the 55th anniversary of free education.

The event which took place at Gombani-ya-Kale Stadium in Pemba was attended by area residents, government executives, teachers and students, where the function was coloured with drama, traditional music and performances by students.

In his speech, Amb. Iddi said the government is fully committed to promote education as one of its areas of priority because it remains crucial in the development of the country.

"We have been increasing education budget every year, and so far we have reached an admirable position. Education infrastructure is now better because of even distribution of schools which minimizes walking long distance to/from school. Let us celebrate this success," Amb Iddi said.

He said 569 nursery schools with 85,974 children; 466 primary schools with 290,510 students; and 287 secondary schools with 135,519 are evenly distributed in all districts at easily reachable distances, as he promised to finish buildings being constructed through funds contributed by members of the public in respective areas, with hope to end congestion in classrooms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Shein said in his speech that increasing number of students who benefit from loans for higher learning from 790 students in 2011 to 2,900 students last year is another achievement to celebrate.

He said shortage of skilled teachers remains a challenge that the government has plans to address by recruiting new teachers and discourage brain drain by improving their welfare.

The Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Ms Riziki Pembe Juma thanked the government for injecting enough funds to develop education in the country, saying that most of the challenges were being addressed.

'Free Education Day' is held every September 23 when the first President of Zanzibar, the late Abeid Amani Karume declared the policy in 1964 with the objective of allowing all children born here to get free education.