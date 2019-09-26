Tanzania: Tax Body Celebrates 20 Years of Success in Revenue Collection

WHEN only a small amount of public revenue is collected, this can be due to inability of tax administration to fulfil its functions or corruption at high or low level and poor planning.

Various measures have been taken to ensure that people pay taxes to their government and that there is effective administration of tax to ensure enough government revenue.

Tax stands as a major source of government revenue not only for developed countries but also for developing countries. Drawing from most developing countries, Tanzania also depends heavily on tax as a key source of government revenue.

Over the past years, the government has focused itself on raising revenue from a limited number of sources.

The government has taken several efforts to improve tax administration, and these efforts have contributed to a more efficient tax administration during the last few years, particularly under the current President Dr John Pombe Magufuli.

In March this year, during the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) media engagement in Rwanda where experts called upon African countries to improve tax administration to enhance economic growth, increase accountability of the state to its citizens, and more effectively mobilize domestic resources.

Celebrating 20th anniversary of the Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) last week, President Ali Mohamed Shein appealed to members of the public to support government initiatives to increase revenue, by just ensuring that each pays the required tax to enable the government implement development programmes.

Speaking at the climax of the week-long celebrations, he emphasized: "Each citizen has the responsibility to ensure enough revenue is collected."

Due to ongoing economic, technology, and security changes, the government has been making reforms in the tax system to enable ZRB to collect more revenue.

He said improvement in revenue collection and financial discipline in the past eight years has enabled the government improve civil servants welfare (include salary increase at four times in fours years consecutively), introduce free education and health services and purchase road construction equipment.

"Because we have collected enough money now, we have managed to introduce universal pension for all elderly at the age of 70 and above. We spend more than 600m/- to pay the seniorcitizens," the President told the gathering at the celebration held at the ZRB building premises.

He said that when he started his tenure in 2010/2011 ZRB was collecting 8.7bn/- monthly then it jumped to 16.7bn/- by 2014/2015, "Due to reforms and better planning along with innovation in tax collection, ZRB has now reached 36.6bn/- per month. The Board workers managed to collect 439bn/= last year up from 194bn/- nine years ago."

He told the enthusiastic audience including revenue workers that ZRB and the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) - Zanzibar has been doing admirable job as their collection in last year (2018/2019) was 727m/-, but the aim is to beat 800bn/- in 2020/2021 as proposed in Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) 2015/2020 election manifesto.

"Good revenue collection has also enabled us decrease foreign Aid dependence for the national budget from 30.3 per cent in 2010/2011 down to only 5.1 per cent this year (2019)," he said adding that between 1960s and 1980s, Zanzibar relied heavily on selling cloves and other farm products, mainly spices.

He said the price of clove later dropped globally, affecting economy, but later had to look for new sources of income through boosting tourism and improve revenue collection in the country.

President Shein reminded that reforms aiming at improving and increasing revenue collection started during the third phase of Zanzibar government under Mzee Ali Hassan Mwinyi who introduced trade liberalization and privatization.

The Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) was established under the ZRB Act No. 7 of 1996 as the prime agency of the Government of Zanzibar for collection and administration of all taxes from Inland Revenue sources other than customs, excise and income taxes that are administered by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

ZRB became operational since July 1998. Let us celebrate and congratulate ourselves for the success in increasing revenue collection. Thanks to workable measures: stop/minimize tax evasion, cheating and unnecessary use of collected funds.

During the celebration, ZRB administration was reminded to provide training opportunities for their staffs for efficiency, "It is important to continue training your staffs and it is bad to see any of your staff work until retirement without any further training."

ZRB is under the Finance and Planning Ministry and its Minister Ambassador Mohammed Ramia thanked the staffs for the ongoing efforts targeting to collect more revenue in the country by finding new sources and being honest.

"We thank the government for trusting us. We promise to continue working harder by being creative ad innovative in taxation so that we collect more. Let us get to work for our country's development," Mr Abdiwawa said.

The ZRB Commissioner Mr Joseph Abdalla Meza said that the last five years was a period of success after optimization of revenue collection; reduction of compliance cost to ZRB and the taxpayers; automation and integration of ZRB business operations; provision of quality and efficient services to taxpayers; enhancement of ZRB audit capacity; improvement of working environment; staff skills, competence and motivation to enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of ZRB.

ZRB collects Value Added Tax (VAT), Hotel levy, stamp duty, Infrastructure tax, Restaurant levy, airport service charge, petroleum levy, excise duty, tour operation levy, seaport service charge, motor vehicle registration, airport safety fee and driving licence.

Mr Meza also attributes the success to conducting research frequently on how to improve revenue collections, despite the success, he said there are still challenges such as cheating and providing wrong information and lack of the culture to issue or demand receipts in trade.

ZRB staffs say "We have been struggling to overcome the challenges, recording success gradually, mainly law enforcement and public awareness on the importance of paying tax because it is directly linked to development.

ZRB public relations officer Mr Makame Khamis Mohamed says, plans are underway to strengthen public awareness on tax payment (including students and law enforcers), introduce block management system, use of Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD), with big anticipation to improve efficiency and increase collection.