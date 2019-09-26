Tanzania: Measles, Rubella Vaccination Very Safe-Isles Authorities

AS Zanzibar joins other countries to observe vaccination week, authorities here have assured parents that the five-day Measles- Rubella- immunization exercise set to begin tomorrow (September 26), is a safe exercise.

"Our staffs are trained and the medicine is safe. Let us join hands to protect our children," said Mr Fadhil Mohamed Abdalla, the Director, Prevention, who added that the exercise also includes vaccination against polio.

He asked parents with children at the age of nine months to 14 year to ensure their children are vaccinated during the period, saying "You should ignore rumours and speculations that the vaccination has negative impact on children.

" Dr Abdalla said the exercise will be carried out in all public health facilities and in identified facilities in the country, as Ms Marina Joel Thomas, the District Commissioner (DC), for Urban warned of stiff punishment to those who mislead parents by spreading rumours that the vaccination is unsafe.

"We will act tough against people trying to sabotage the exercise," she warned as she asked parents not to miss the opportunity that aims to protect children, and urged the media to help send the right message to the public.

The campaign also seeks to help the country progress towards global measles and rubella control and elimination goals, where some studies show that Rubella is a leading cause of congenital defects, with 100,000 cases being reported in developing countries annually.

Health experts say that deaths and disabilities from measles and rubella are completely preventable.

Rubella just as measles is a highly infectious disease and humans are the only reservoir.