South Africa: A Timeline of Notable Rugby World Cup Upsets

'Upset' is a rather loosely defined term in sport. While some tangible markers can aid the equation (a lower-ranked team beating a higher-ranked one, for example), defining an upset is, in some cases, largely subjective. However, few will argue against calling Uruguay beating Fiji in the 2019 Rugby World Cup an upset.

In their opening game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Fiji pushed established power Australia close in the first half.

And though Uruguay are not rugby rookies, the game isn't fully professional in the South American country. Los Teros had only ever won two World Cup finals games and were ranked nine places below the Fijians. Add to that the fact that they have never beaten Fiji and we've got all the ingredients for a big upset.

Sure, Fiji were tired after their opening fixture and Uruguay had fresh legs, but that's splitting hairs.

The Rugby World Cup is not unfamiliar territory for upsets - and there have been a few notable ones. Here is a timeline of some of the tournament's shocks. (South African fans, it does mention that game, so look away now.) A brief summary of each game follows below the graphic.

