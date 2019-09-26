Rwanda: MPs Want Retirement, Early Pension Access Age Lowered

Members of Parliament have revived debate around retirement age and the age at which one can access their pension savings early.

Several members of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs said there was need to lower retirement age from the current 65 to 55, noting that many people are too weak, and mentally and physically drained to make use of their pension savings under the current law.

They were speaking on Wednesday as they scrutinised a new draft law establishing the general statutes governing public servants, at the Parliamentary Buildings in Kimihurura.

The session was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Public Service and Labour, including the Minister, Fanfan Rwanyindo.

The legislators also want the age at which one can access their pension savings early - under special circumstances as prescribed by the law - lowered by five years, to 55.

MP Barthélemy Karinijabo said many people are unlikely to work beyond the age of 55, particularly citing workers with physically demanding jobs.

He also said it was somewhat unreasonable to expect certain professionals, like surgeons or teachers, or even local leaders who need to travel to the furthest reaches of their jurisdictions, to perform at the highest level even at 60 years.

"Workers should be helped to retire with dignity," he said.

Previously, there have been similar calls from workers' unions which have challenged the current law even as it is only four years old.

Retirement age was previously fixed at 60.

Proponents of a lower retirement age argue that many trades are physically demanding and workers in those fields, such as miners, tend to suffer conditions that render them unproductive past their 50s.

Retiring early, others say, creates opportunities for young people desperate for jobs.

Life expectancy for Rwandans is 68 years.

However, speaking during yesterday's session Labour minister Rwanyindo defended the current legal provisions on pension schemes, saying that many workers are still productive even at 65.

She cited the example of medical doctors who retire only to operate private clinics thereafter.

Work does not kill, she said.

"People should always put their brains to work, retiring early makes you age prematurely," she said.

Debate on the draft law establishing the general statutes governing public servants continues at the committee level today.