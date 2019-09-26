Rwanda: Rulindo District Officials Cited in Shoddy Construction Work

26 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has blamed Rulindo District officials for not holding accountable a contractor who did a shoddy job during construction of houses for Genocide survivors that cost Rwf341 million. The houses got damaged just a few months after their completion.

The district authorities were yesterday appearing before the committee to respond to discrepancies observed in the Auditor General's report.

Felicien Niyoniringiye, the Director of One Stop Centre who is also the engineer who was in charge of supervising the activities, was thrown out of parliament for lying that he had followed up and reported the case.

The MPs could not buy any of his explanations

"The pavement, foundation, water systems, and walls are in poor condition, among many others, just a few months after construction" explained MP Alice Uwera.

"The engineer first told us that he compiled reports of the damaged parts of the shelter in order to correct them, but our own investigations show that he never followed up on the issue since he has no single report on the houses.

Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, the PAC's chairperson, said it was an urgent issue that had to be handled immediately but there had been negligence."

"We request the mayor to use the law and take appropriate administrative measures against the engineer who tells lies in parliament over issues regarding social affairs," Ngabitsinze said.

Other issues were also observed in a deal to rehabilitate Rwf500 million roads for which the contract was terminated after realising that the firm had forged documents to win the tender.

MP Ngabitsinze grilled the internal tender committee over not seeking enough information about the bidder.

The district also has no reports about teachers who resigned and MPs suspected that they continued receiving their salaries.

Other projects with irregularities include biogas plants, a Rwf50 million rehabilitation transit centre, Rwf34 million pre-primary schools and district properties that have no land titles as well as 13 tenders worth over Rwf1 billion that never complied with procurement laws.

Emmanuel Kayiranga, the Mayor of Rulindo District, admitted the mistakes blaming poor planning.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Business
East Africa
Construction
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.