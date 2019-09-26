Mozambique: Neighbourhood Head Arrested for Collecting Voter Card Numbers

The head of neighbourhood 9 in central Xai-Xai, Gaza, was arrested yesterday afternoon for making a list of voters card numbers of residents of neighbourhoods 8 and 9. During Renamo's door-to-door campaign in neighbourhood 9, Renamo supporters met 39-year-old Francisco Fabiao Maphosse noting voter card numbers, voter names and contact details, and the names of polling centres where each voter must vote.

Renamo supporters accused neighbourhood head Maphosse of preparing election fraud for Frelimo. Realizing the imminence of a physical assault, the police accompanying the Renamo caravan arrested Maphosse and took him to the 1st police station. Asked by police the reasons for collecting card numbers, the defendant stated that he did not know the purpose of the data collection and that it only fulfilled higher orders, apparently using a pre-defined form provided by the district secretary, Bernardo Johane.

“I work as a private security guard and was on duty when the district secretary showed up at my house. He handed the documents to my wife and said I should list the people who were registered in the 9th district, I don't know where he will hand them in."

After about an hour and a half, the neighbourhood head was released and police said they would refer the case to the Gaza Provincial Prosecutor.