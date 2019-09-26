Mozambique: Party Funding - U.S.$1.7 Million to 3 Big Parties, U.S.$1.2 Million to 24 others

The disbursement was delayed, but more than $1.4 mn has now been given to 27 political parties and coalitions. Distribution details remain secret, but it is possible to calculate the amounts, shown in the table in the attached pdf version of this bulletin. Of the election budget of $105 mn (6,500 mn MT) the government has allocated $2.9 mn for the political parties for their election campaigns. So far the first half of the $2.9 mn has been distributed.

Of the entire $2.9 mn, Frelimo, Renamo and MDM will each receive $559,000 and AMUSI will receive $317,00. Of the parties not standing for President, the two largest amounts of money will go to PARENA ($102,000) and PARESO ($94,000). The smallest amount goes to UDM ($8,500).

There are three elections, for President of Mozambique, for national parliament (Assembleia da Republica, AR) and for provincial assemblies. The money is divided in three steps.

The first division of the money is to allocate $972,000 for each of the three elections.

Second, the electoral law specifies that money is allocated according to the number of candidates, so each block of $972,000 is divided among the parties in proportion to their number of candidates. There are four presidential candidates, 5232 candidates contesting 250 seats in the national parliament (AR), and 2863 candidates contesting 794 seats in provincial assemblies.

Third, the money is dispersed in three tranches - the first 50% up front and then two blocks of 25%, each dispersed only when the party accounts for the previous tranche are approved by the CNE. All parties have received the first tranche and some the second.

Money can only be spent on campaign material, travel and bank charges. It cannot be spent on salaries, food, or buying, renting or rehabilitating offices or vehicles.

The largest amounts of money go to the three big parties that are standing for president, all AR seats, and all AP seats. Frelimo, Renamo, and MDM each receive $559,000. Next comes AMUSI, standing for President, most AR seats, and some AP seats, with $317,00. Two small parties standing for most AR seats and some AP seats, PARENA and PARESO, receive $102,000 and $94,000.

All but one party (PAHUMO) is contesting some seats in the national parliament (AR), but only 4 are standing for president and only 7 are contesting seats in the provincial assemblies, which means less money is available for AR candidates. Parties wise enough to stand in more AP provinces have received more money.