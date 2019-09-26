Kenya: MPs Want Appointment of Mwende Mwinzi as Envoy Cancelled

25 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Mwere

MPs now want the National Assembly to rescind its decision to approve the nomination of Ms Mwende Mwinzi as Kenya's envoy to Seoul, South Korea.

The Departmental Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations chaired by Kajiado South MP Katoo ole Metito took the decision after Ms Mwinzi failed to renounce her US citizenship before she takes over the appointment as recommended by the House on June 6, 2019.

"Having scrutinised the report of the Departmental Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations, the House rescinds its resolution, which approved the nomination of Ms Mwinzi for appointment as an ambassador to Seoul, South Korea," the committee recommends in its report tabled in the House Wednesday afternoon.

The House had approved the Defence and Foreign Relations Committee's report recommending the appointment of all the envoy nominees but with a caveat that Ms Mwinzi renounces her US citizenship in line with the Constitution.

This means that if the plenary approves the decision of Mr Kenta's committee, it will invalidate part of the Defence and Foreign Relations Committee's report.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.