Namibia: Five Toilets Constructed for Ondangwa Urban

25 September 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Malakia Nashongo

Five toilets were handed over to five beneficiaries at Ontanga and Oshitayi villages in Ondangwa Urban Constituency on Monday.

The toilets were constructed under the rural sanitation programme run by Oshana Regional Council through the constituency office.

Councillor of Ondangwa Urban Constituency Leonard Negonga presided over the handover.

The toilets are meant for people who cannot afford to construct or purchase their own ablution facilities, thus aiming at enhancing sanitation awareness within the rural communities.

These facilities were constructed under the 2017/2018 financial year and about 10 more facilities will be constructed under the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 financial years.

According to Negonga, rural communities lack sanitation facilities and make use of the bushes when nature calls, which is unhygienic and harmful as during the rainy season the human waste is washed away by the rainwater and ends up in the ponds and wells, which will lead to water contamination.

This programme aims at improving health and quality of life, ensure hygienic environment, protect water sources from pollution and stimulate economic development. Negonga urged the beneficiaries to take good care of the facilities and make use of them for them live in a clean and healthy environment.

On her part one of the beneficiaries expressed her gratitude for what the government is doing in ensuring that services are brought closer to them. "We used to make use of the bushes when nature calls but now we have toilet facilities," explained Ndatoolewe Frendrick, a beneficiary.

The programme was initiated by the Ministry of Regional, Local Government, Housing and Rural Development now known as Ministry of Urban and Rural Development and was piloted in Zambezi, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana and Kavango regions before it was rolled out to other regions.

*Malakia Nashongo works for the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology Oshakati, Oshana Regional Office

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Business
Environment
Construction
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.