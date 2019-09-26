Botswana: Permanent Secretary Urges Women to Embrace Technology

Francistown — Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Ms Kebonye Moepeng, says for businesses to thrive in the 21st century, women must embrace new technologies.

Giving a keynote address during the seventh Northern Women Business Exposition in Francistown on September 24, Ms Moepeng said there was need to position women entrepreneurs to adopt and adapt to current technologies to successfully run their businesses.

Ms Moepeng said women continued to benefit from various economic empowerment programmes such as the Women Economic Empowerment which benefitted over 3 000 women, Mabogo-Dinku product in the Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) of which over 90 per cent beneficiaries were women as well as poverty eradication.

Apart from financial support given to women, government recognised the multiple challenges faced by women including lack of market access.

Ms Moepeng noted that to this end, there were several platforms through which women were exposed to markets citing district shows, trade fairs and expositions.

She said these initiatives had improved the accessibility of women's products, thereby serving as market ventures.

Ms Moepeng said government would continue to seek better ways to improve women, particularly their socio-economic status, hence the ministry move to review the Women's Economic Empowerment Programme.

She urged women to keep researching on new business ideas that could contribute to economic diversification and sustainable jobs so that when the new product or financial support is launched, they will be ready to access such.

"With the advent of technology, this should be an easy task," she said, adding that she was aware that they were all going to be trained on using technology and urged them to listen attentively and effectively use the moment to acquire as much knowledge as they possibly can.

For his part, Morupule Coal Mine's human resources manager, Mr Tom Mangole, said they had played their part by Partnering with the Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs in empowering women.

He said while a large population of the workforce was made up of men, they had employed 700 women.

Mr Mangole said their desire was to have more women holding certain positions in the mining industry.

Source : BOPA