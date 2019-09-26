Namibia: Governor Ipinge Pledges to Break Free From Violence

20 September 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Onesmus Embula

Otjozondjupa Governor Otto Ipinge has pledged to abstain from any form of violence, urging the region's inhabitants to follow suit.

Ipinge, in his remarks during the opening of the #BreakFree Anti-Violence campaign in Otjiwarongo on Tuesday said his office endorses the first step in which the public is encouraged to suppress violence and take a stand on actively being part of bringing about lasting societal changes.

The #BreakFree Anti-Violence campaign is an initiative of the Office of the First Lady, aimed to contribute towards violence prevention through awareness raising around various forms of violence as well as finding pragmatic solutions towards prevention of violence.

Governor Ipinge, addressing the gathering, said he was worried that intimate partner violence is recorded as the most prevalent form of violence against women, and affecting children, in Namibia.

"As you may have observed in recent years, half of all the women killed in any given year in this country are murdered by intimate partners or relatives," he noted.

He referred to the devastating physical, social, emotional and financial impact of domestic violence upon individuals and families, stressing that children exposed to violence are more likely to be perpetrators of violence as adults. "I therefore strongly urge that this cycle of violence must be stopped," he said.

Ipinge described domestic violence a criminal behaviour that requires action by the justice system. To this effect, he encourages victims to report their experiences in order to help and improve services available for those affected by these crimes.

"Everyone has a vital role in supporting victims, so let us all take active steps to hold perpetrators to account and keep women and children safe from any form of violence and abuse," said Ipinge.

He further commend the Government of the Republic of Namibian for taking a big step forward in halting gender-based violence in line with reviewing a comprehensive rape amendment bill.

The two-day #BreakFree community violence prevention awareness outreach is the first of its kind in Otjozondjupa Region, hosted in collaboration with B2Gold Namibia in both Otjiwarongo and Otavi. The campaign has directly engaged with over 36,000 individuals within communities across the nation following its launch about two years ago.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.