Malawi: Acting President Chimulirenji Handover K75m Relief Items to Mangochi

State vice-president, Everton Chimulirenji , who is acting president and also Minister of Disaster Management Affairs on Wednesday handed over relief items from Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) of Kenya through Alliance One Tobacco (Malawi) Limited at Chisawa Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chimwala in Mangochi.

He, however, warned all officials handling the items against the abuse of resources meant for people that were affected by the March 2019 floods.

Speaking at Chisawa Primary School ground, Chimulirenji said governmentwill not tolerate any malpractice and abuse of resources or items targeting flood victims.

" There are people who take advantage of tragic occurrences to accumulate wealth and enrich themselves at the expense of the affected people. Let me warn that you will face the wrath of the law," Chimulirenji said.

He commended TDB and Alliance One for the timely support.

Managing Director for Alliance One Tobbaco Malawi Limited, Hugh Saunders said his organization decided to answer the president call for support for people affected by the March disaster.

"When the President appealed for support in March we thought it wise to support government by providing some of the needs to the affected individuals that is why we are here today," he said.

Saunders promised government that they would continue uplifting the lives of people in the country in various sectors.

He said the donation was worth K75 million where the affected families would receive provision worth K155, 000 each.

TA Chimwala thanked government for responding fast with assistance whenever there was need.

"On behalf of my people, let me thank government for we have been receiving assistance since the floods took place in March up to date," he added.

--Additional reporting by Tionge Kasolota, Mana