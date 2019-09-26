Namibia: Dhps Dominates Basketball Play-Offs

16 September 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) emerged as big winners during the Namibia Basketball School League (NBSL) play-offs held over the weekend at the school where both girls and boys' teams won gold medals.

Action began on Friday with the third position in the girls U/16, play-off between Windhoek International School (WIS) against Chairman Mao Zedong High School (CMZ). Windhoek International School won the match by 20-0 to claim third position.

Jakob Marengo Tutorial College (JMTC) emerged victorious when they played Dawid Bezuidenhout in the male U/16 with a 57:88 win to claim gold.

Saturday's finals for U/16 girls had Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School (ISSS) take on DHPS with a score that ended 79:39 in favour of team DHPS.

The boys U/16 division saw Windhoek International School claim a comfortable victory against Jakob Marengo Tutorial College (JMTC) by 91:55.

In the female U/19 division, highly determined DHPS wasted no time in scooping gold against Immanuel Shifidi in a game which saw them win 76:51.

Meanwhile, in the final game of the U/19 male which promised to be one of the exciting match of the whole event, saw DHPS face Dawid Bezuidenhout in a highly competitive match were DHPS emerged as winners after overpowering their opponent by 69:64 to claim gold.

Mantius Amukoshi who is the league director of the NBSL was present at all the games and attested to the great season that the 2019-year has served in the high schools division.

"The older players have created a great space into which the younger players can grow, which is why we do what we do, for the kids," said Amukoshi.

The NBSL 2019 season for the high school divisions has ended, but the league in its entirety is not over as the primary schools division is yet to host their finals and determine winners.

The award ceremony will take place on a later date, which will accommodate both high and primary schools' players and coaches simultaneously. This date is yet to be known.

Overall Winners

Game 1: DHPS vs Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School U/16 girl's finals 79:39 for team DHPS

Game 2: Jakob Marengo Technical College vs Windhoek International School U/16 boys finals 55:91 for team WIS

Game 3: Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School vs DHPS U/19 girl's finals 51:76 for team DHPS

Game 4: Dawid Bezuidenhout High School vs DHPS U/19 boys finals 64:69 for team DHPS.

