Angolan President Calls for End to U.S.-China Trade War

New York — Angolan head of state João Lourenço Tuesday called for the end of the US-China trade war due the dire consequences on the world economy.

The Angolan president, who was speaking at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, also urged for an end to the decades-long blockade imposed on Cuba it was unfair under international law.

He said that the economic embargo on Cuba was not justified by the fact that it opened a window of opportunity, approximation and regularization of relations.

In his speech, Joao Lourenço reiterated the need to increase the number of permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, including Africa and South America.

Joao Lourenço said that the current composition, at the time, restricted to the winners of the World War II, no longer reflect on the need for a fairer global geostrategic balance.

The president also defended multilateralism in international relations, which, in his view, is the only way that contribute effectively to world peace and security.

He insisted, in fact, on the need for a deep reform of the United Nations so that it can better fulfill its great responsibility for management and resolution of conflict and war prevention.

On the reforms underway in the country, the president highlighted the deep economic reforms underway in the country, aimed to build a rule of law and democracy as well as crackdown on corruption and impunity.

Joao Lourenço pointed to the promotion of a culture of accountability and rendering accounts by public servants.

The president also focused on the creation of a more attractive business environment to domestic and foreign private investment to increase the local production of goods and services, as results of the application of these measures.

The head of state said his executive was taking very seriously and with transparency the challenges aimed at reducing imports of basic needs, increasing the range and quantity of exported goods, as well as job offer.

Among other measures, João Lourenço mentioned the privatisation process of about one hundred and a half of companies and public assets from different sectors of the economy, including oil sector.

He also focused on the "launch of an ambitious infrastructure construction and rehabilitation plan of production and distribution of water and energy ".

The programme covers the construction of hospitals and education facilities, repair of secondary and tertiary roads and others that will cover the entire 164 municipalities of the country, with budget already secured.

He said that Angola is today open to the world, to foreign investment in all areas of the national economy.

The prevailing tension in the Korean peninsula, which continues to endanger world peace, was also highlighted by President João Lourenço's address at United Nations Headquarters.

He encouraged the diplomatic efforts that have been made by the major world powers, such as the US, Russia and China, to make that part of the planet a zone of peace and security.

The president expressed concern about the African continent plagued by terrorism, especially of a fundamentalist religious nature, which affects countries such as Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Chad, Central African Republic, Somalia, among others.

The statesman argued that the international community should pay particular attention to the need to turn situation in Libya to normal, as the territories controlled by the different militias are sources of logistical supplies of weapons and ammunition of the fundamentalist groups operating in Africa.

Angolan head of state recalled the country's commitment to conflict prevention or resolution, particularly in the SADC, Great Lakes or Central Africa region.

He mentioned the most recent case of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Rwanda and Uganda, in Luanda, describing it as an important step in preventing an ongoing conflict and about to erupt."