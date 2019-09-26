Angola: UNAIDS Director Demands Sexual Education for Youth

25 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — UNAIDS Director of Angola Michael Kouakou defended this Wednesday in Luanda, universal access to information on sexual and reproductive health services, with a view to reducing the prevalence rate of HIV/AIDS in the country.

Speaking at the UNFPA Youth and Sexual and Reproductive Health Conversation Wheel, in partnership with MINJUD, Michael Kouakou stressed that there are about 300,000 HIV-positive people in the country, and the spread of the disease needs to be stopped.

The UNAIDS director stressed Angola's AIDS figures are worrying as new infections are emerging daily.

"I congratulate the first lady of Angola, Ana Dias Lourenço, on the initiative she had with the campaign" Born Free to Shine ", which aims to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV," he said.

