Somalia: No End in Sight for Hunger Due to Poor Harvest-WFP

25 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Over 1 million children under the age of five are likely to face acute malnutrition through June 2020, including 178,400 who are likely to be severely malnourished, says the World Food Programme.

Areas of concern include internally displaced person (IDP) settlements in Beletweyne, Bosasso, Qardho, Galkayo,

Baidoa and Mogadishu, as well as parts of Bari, Togdheer, Nugaal, Hiraan, Gedo, Bakool, Bay, Middle and Lower Shabelle and Juba regions. Malnutrition in Somalia is driven by several factors including food insecurity, poor health, and socio-cultural factors leading to poor infant and child feeding.

The late and below-average performance of the 2019 Gu (April-June) rainy season has led to a significantly poor cereal harvest especially in southern Somalia (the country's main cropping region), where the cereal harvest was 68 percent below the long-term average.

The poor rains have also affected livestock production among pastoralists across the country, many of whom are still struggling to restock after losing most of their animals in the 2016-2017 drought. Consequently, humanitarian needs remain high, with an estimated 2.1 million people expected to face critical levels of hunger between October to December 2019.

practices.

The 2019 Deyr rains (October to December) are expected to be normal to above-average, with an increased risk of flooding and disruption in riverine areas. WFP is closely monitoring the situation as the current humanitarian situation could deteriorate if the rains do not perform as expected, or if the flooding is significant and widespread in the main cropping areas.

In August, WFP assisted 2.2 million women, men and children in the communities most affected by acute food and nutrition insecurity throughout the country. Over half of the people reached received cash-based transfers worth USD 13.9 million. In addition, 544,000 pregnant and nursing women, and children aged 6-59 months received preventative and curative nutrition assistance, while 143,000 people received support through livelihoods programmes

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Environment
Climate
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
What Buhari Said to World Leaders At UN General Assembly
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Three Suspected Ghanaian Coup Plotters Appear in Court
U.S.$128 Billion Gas Deal May Boost Mozambique's Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.