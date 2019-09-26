Zimbabwe: Musona Finally Makes Return From Injury

Former Zimbabwe Warriors captain Knowledge Musona finally made his return from injury after featuring in Anderlecht's reserves in a 3-2 win over Ghent on Monday.

Musona has not played any competitive football since his disappointing campaign with the Warriors at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

However, his return should come as good news to Warriors interim coach Joey Antipas as he looks ahead to November's start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 29-year-old striker missed the two World Cup qualifiers this month against Somalia because of injury but was back in action for an hour on Monday.

There has been speculation that Musona did not feature for the Warriors against Somalia because of a ban imposed on him by ZIFA but it has since emerged that the striker was not considered for selection as he was still recovering from hernia surgery.

But while Musona scored, his own club's fans gave him a rather horror review.

"Undoubtedly one of the worst players on the lawn, the Zimbabwean still found the net in the 37th minute, following a good assist from Thierry Lutonda on the right flank.

"For the rest, Musona played on the left wing, but brought very little to the team, with some bad passes and his lack of commitment," wrote the club's fan website after the game.

Anderlecht's reserve are coached by former Wales international Craig Bellamy and eventually beat Ghent 3-2.

Musona, who had an unhappy stint with the struggling 34-time Belgian champions in his debut season for the club before he was loaned out to rivals Sporting Lokeren last season, is still yet to make a first team appearance for the club this season.

His chances of breaking into the Anderlecht first team appear very slim after their new player-manager, former Manchester City captain and centre-back Vincent Kompany told him he is not in his plans for this season.

Musona joined Anderlecht last year on a four-year contract after a decent career with local rivals KV Oostende. He netted 41 goals and made 18 assists for the side during his three-year stint.

However, his move to Anderlecht, where he complained of game time after featuring a few times, has brought his career at the crossroads.