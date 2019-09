York — Prime Minister , Dr Abdalla Hamdok greeted the Kenyan people and government and underscored the essential role of Kenya in African affair.

This came when the Prime Minister met with Kenyan Foreign Minister, Monica Juma on the fringes of 74th session of UNGA in New York.

The Kenyan Minister congratulated the Sudanese people on victory of its great revolution and reiterated her country desire to boost cooperation with Sudan.