Somalia: Jubaland's President Inaugration Ceremony Cancelled Following Stand-Off With Mogadishu

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Madobe) is to announce a new inauguration date after the initial one was pushed following a stand off with the Federal Government overflights to Kismayo.

A cloud of uncertainty marked the ceremony after a delegation heading to the ceremony was blocked from flying to the Southern port city as Mogadishu tries to flex its muscles over Madobe.

There is been concern among Farmajo's handlers over Kismayo and the fact that former president and aspirants have been galivanting around madobe to have a strong foothold in Jubaland.

All the past and present leaders have termed Farmajo as a Johny come late opportunists who was not present when the country was ravaged by war, only coming in when relative peace had been maintained.

But Somalia's President's advisors spoken out against the Somali government's decision to order flights to Kismayo and Aden Adde's Mogadishu to be checked.

He said that the government's decision was a precautionary measure aimed at preventing political and security crisis.

He said that the government has the right to maintain peace and security, and pointed out that the Somali people know that the government has the power to control everything.