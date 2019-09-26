Zimbabwe: RBZ Dismisses Reports

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) says all bank accounts of companies implicated in financial shenanigans remain frozen.

The central bank said this yesterday while refuting reports circulating on social media that the accounts were unfrozen.

On September 19, 2019 the FIU issued a letter directing banks to freeze accounts of Sakunda, Access Finance, Spartan Security, Croco Motors and other related business entities pending analysis of their transactions.

Said the bank yesterday: "We have become aware of subsequent false social media reports suggesting that a directive has since been issued unfreezing some or all of the said accounts.

"We advise that the accounts of the entities named in the directive remain frozen, pending finalisation of our analysis.

"We will communicate to relevant stakeholders through appropriate channels when the process has been concluded," reads the press statement signed by FIU director general Mirirai Chiremba.

The directive had clearly outlined the freezing conditions and indicated that a determination was only upon completion of an ongoing analysis.

"As we carry out further analysis, you are directed to freeze, with immediate effect, all accounts held in the names of the listed entities until further notice," the order reads.

"You shall not process any withdrawals or transfers from the accounts; you should, however, allow deposits or other flows into the accounts. You shall immediately report to the Unit any deposit or other inflow into the accounts as well as any attempted withdrawal or transfer from the accounts. Please acknowledge receipt of this directive in writing, confirming that you have frozen the accounts and confirming the account balance as at the date of freezing," read part of the preceding directive.