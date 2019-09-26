Angola: Minister of Health Presents Sector Challenges At UN

25 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

New York — Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta stressed in New York the Angolan Government's commitment to expand the universal and free health system in the country, especially in rural and periurban areas.

She speaking at the United Nations High-Level Meeting to discuss actions to address the health needs of everyone in the world, particularly in the African region where Angola operates, she indicated that the sector seeks to ensure equity to improve management and accountability mechanisms.

Regarding UN universal health coverage, Sílvia Lutucuta admitted that Angola, like the other developing countries, despite the gains made in the last decade in reducing maternal and child mortality and increasing life expectancy, still faces several communicable diseases. , malnutrition and the occurrence of epidermal outbreaks.

She stressed that the government is making efforts in the short and medium term to increase the budget for the health sector to ensure the right to health for the entire population by 2030.

The official acknowledged that the population's access to health services is still tiny, remaining geographical, economic, socio-cultural and organizational barriers that prevent people, especially in rural and peri-urban areas, from fully realizing existing health services.

