Cameroon: Humanitarian Assistance Plan - Cushioning the Effects of Regrettable Conflict

The FCFA 12,7 billion strategy put in place by the Head of State and launched in Yaounde by the PM on June 20, 2018 has already dished out multifaceted assistance to over 150,000 IDPs.

Ever since upheavals in the North West and South West Regions soared into violence pushing many hitherto residents out of their homes into the bushes and or other regions of the country, the Head of State, guarantor of the country's constitution, has been moving from one salvaging measure to the other. One of such is his decision to set up an Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Plan; a framework through which citizens and friends of Cameroon could show their hospitality and great spirit of solidarity to the compatriots in distress. Going by government, the scheme targets restoring a living environment that is conducive for the well-being and development of the communities affected by the socio-political situation in the affected regions. It is also to provide affected persons with emergency humanitarian assistance, ensure their socio-economic reintegration, promote social cohesion and living together as well as rehabilitate damaged infrastructure. Since take-off on June 20, 2018, priority actions have been tailored towards the protection of displaced persons, healthcare, education, the resumption of economic and agricultural activities and housing among others. Restoring a conducive environment favourable to the return to normalcy of the socio-economic development of the affected areas is also targeted. Emphasis is also placed on the rehabilitation of health structures either destroyed or abandoned likewise school edifices that equally suffered the same fate. Farm inputs were also planned to be dished out to the affected population to boost agro-pastoral activities which have been the mainstay of the affected population. To attain the set objectives, the Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Plan had a budget of FCFA 12,716,500,000 to come from the State budget, calls for national and international solidarity and support from development partners. Statistics might not be readily available on how much has been raised thus far but government's information indicates that of the thousands of persons internally displaced by upheavals in the North West and South West Regions, about 150,000 families have so far received support from government and partners within the framework of the scheme. The latest were in the North West and West regions. Diverse gifts have been dished out to the affected population of the two regions either still resident within or without the Regions. The State relief comprises among others foodstuffs, toiletries, building materials, mattresses and blankets to cushion the effects of the senseless war that has held the two parts of the country hostage for close to three years now. To ensure that the aid effectively gets to the affected people, the government has created, furnished and rendered operational Centres for the Coordination of Emergency Humanitarian Assistance in the North West and South West Regions. The Governors of the two regions are focal points of the respective centres in their regions to ensure aid offered by government and partners gets to the destined people. The Centre is responsible for coordinating all assistance to victims of the crisis in the North West and South West Regions, especially internally-displaced persons in addition to the injured, maimed, handicapped, orphaned, victims of destruction of property, host communities and Cameroonian refugees. The affected population have been praising their benefactors and keeping their fingers crossed hoping the upcoming Major National Dialogue will produce good fruits so that life can return to normalcy in the two restive regions.