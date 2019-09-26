Nigeria: Nimet, IBB University Seal Deal On Meteorology

Abuja — The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet) has formalised its relationship with the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU between the organisations, was primarily for the promotion of activities relating to meteorology/climatology and climate change in Nigeria.

The agency also stated that the MoU would also involve joint researches into the field of meteorology/climatology, as well as climate change studies by NiMet and the IBBU.

The Director-General/CEO of NiMet, Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, disclosed this during the signing ceremony, which took place in Abuja.

Mashi, was quoted to have disclosed this in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit, NiMet, Mr. Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim.

According to him, other components of the agreement was the training of relevant staff of IBBU on weather data collection, handling and processing, and other related training exercises at NiMet's Regional Meteorological Training Centre (RTC) at a cost to be determined and borne by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

He further explained that the MoU was part of NiMet's plan to expand the weather stations in the country in order to meet up with the specifications of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and help to improve upon the accuracy level of the agency's weather forecasts in line with international standards.

Mashi, stressed the agency's commitment to engage in mutually beneficial collaboration in and outside the country, adding that NiMet intends to render further assistance to the university to support the development of their infrastructure.

He, however, acknowledged the high potential of the university and pledged his support to the institution, especially in the area of research in applied meteorology to address the weather challenges faced in Niger State.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Mohammed Nasir Maturare, applauded the services as well as intervention made by NiMet to other tertiary institutions and gave assurance of his university's commitment to the terms of the agreement.

The VC assured the DG/CEO of NiMet and members of his management of its readiness to implement fully, the terms of the agreement as enshrined in the MoU.